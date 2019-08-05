StealthGas Inc. (GASS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC)

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) and Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) compete with each other in the Shipping sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StealthGas Inc. 3 0.91 N/A -0.11 0.00 Danaos Corporation 11 0.26 N/A 1.33 6.30

Table 1 highlights StealthGas Inc. and Danaos Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has StealthGas Inc. and Danaos Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StealthGas Inc. 0.00% -1.1% -0.6% Danaos Corporation 0.00% -4.9% -1.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.43 beta means StealthGas Inc.’s volatility is 43.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Danaos Corporation has a 1.18 beta and it is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.3 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of StealthGas Inc. Its rival Danaos Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. StealthGas Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Danaos Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for StealthGas Inc. and Danaos Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score StealthGas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Danaos Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$5.5 is StealthGas Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 48.65%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 54.2% of StealthGas Inc. shares and 42.5% of Danaos Corporation shares. Insiders owned 10.8% of StealthGas Inc. shares. Competitively, Danaos Corporation has 58.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) StealthGas Inc. -11% 3.41% 6.43% 16.29% -2.67% 31.88% Danaos Corporation -2.09% 0.97% -29.39% -29.41% -62.5% -19.99%

For the past year StealthGas Inc. has 31.88% stronger performance while Danaos Corporation has -19.99% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors StealthGas Inc. beats Danaos Corporation.

StealthGas Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company carries various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oil. As of April 1, 2017, it had a fleet of 51 LPG carriers. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2017, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 329,588 twenty foot equivalent units. The company was formerly known as Danaos Holdings Limited and changed its name to Danaos Corporation in October 2005. Danaos Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.