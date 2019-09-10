StealthGas Inc. (GASS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP)

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) and Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) have been rivals in the Shipping for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StealthGas Inc. 3 0.80 N/A -0.11 0.00 Capital Product Partners L.P. 12 0.71 N/A -0.74 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of StealthGas Inc. and Capital Product Partners L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StealthGas Inc. 0.00% -1.1% -0.6% Capital Product Partners L.P. 0.00% -20.8% -12.8%

Risk and Volatility

StealthGas Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 43.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.43 beta. Competitively, Capital Product Partners L.P.’s 9.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.09 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of StealthGas Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Capital Product Partners L.P. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. StealthGas Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Capital Product Partners L.P.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 54.2% of StealthGas Inc. shares and 32% of Capital Product Partners L.P. shares. 10.8% are StealthGas Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 35.6% of Capital Product Partners L.P.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) StealthGas Inc. -11% 3.41% 6.43% 16.29% -2.67% 31.88% Capital Product Partners L.P. 1.41% 10.49% 5.9% 33.53% -4.74% 39.92%

For the past year StealthGas Inc. was less bullish than Capital Product Partners L.P.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors StealthGas Inc. beats Capital Product Partners L.P.

StealthGas Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company carries various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oil. As of April 1, 2017, it had a fleet of 51 LPG carriers. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Athens, Greece.