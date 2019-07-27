StealthGas Inc. (GASS) Reaches $4.07 52-Week High; Df Dent & Co Has Boosted Bright Horizons Fam Sol In Del (BFAM) Position

Df Dent & Co Inc increased Bright Horizons Fam Sol In Del (BFAM) stake by 243.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Df Dent & Co Inc acquired 38,696 shares as Bright Horizons Fam Sol In Del (BFAM)’s stock rose 9.03%. The Df Dent & Co Inc holds 54,562 shares with $6.94M value, up from 15,866 last quarter. Bright Horizons Fam Sol In Del now has $9.11 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.46% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $156.85. About 129,017 shares traded. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 33.91% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Net $37.3M; 03/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 26/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC – INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE WITH CASH ON HAND AND BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 EPS $2.53-EPS $2.56; 03/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $95; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bright Horizons Family Solutions I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFAM); 27/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Rev $463.7M; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $98; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q EPS 62c

The stock of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) hit a new 52-week high and has $4.23 target or 4.00% above today’s $4.07 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $163.31M company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 27 by Barchart.com. If the $4.23 price target is reached, the company will be worth $6.53M more. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.07. About 131,563 shares traded or 201.58% up from the average. StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) has declined 23.64% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.07% the S&P500. Some Historical GASS News: 30/05/2018 – Global Value Investment Corp. Continues to Advocate for Shareholder Value in Second Letter to StealthGas Inc. Chairman; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL VALUE INVESTMENT CORP SAYS REITERATING INITIAL PROPOSALS TO STEALTHGAS BOARD TO INITIATE A CASH DIVIDEND, HIRE A PERMANENT CFO; 17/04/2018 STEALTHGAS INC. Announces the Completion of Its Newbuilding Program; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL VALUE INVESTMENT CORP SAYS READY TO TAKE PROXY CONTEST TO REPLACE CURRENT DIRECTORS OF STEALTHGAS INC; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL VALUE INVESTMENT CORP SAYS SENT A SECOND OPEN LETTER TO STEALTHGAS BOARD “PRESSING FOR REFORMS”; 24/05/2018 – StealthGas 1Q Loss/Shr 14c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold BFAM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 54.73 million shares or 0.34% more from 54.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp, Texas-based fund reported 418,689 shares. Select Equity Group LP owns 1.02 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Mngmt owns 312,308 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma holds 0.02% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) or 11,764 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.09% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Tokio Marine Asset Management Ltd has 89,406 shares. Capital Advisors Ok has invested 0.59% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Metropolitan Life Insurance Commerce New York holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) for 24,043 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Envestnet Asset Management owns 17,571 shares. Artemis Investment Management Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.41% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) or 276,530 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) for 4,500 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd, New York-based fund reported 211,244 shares. 528,921 are owned by Lord Abbett & Ltd Co. Los Angeles And Equity accumulated 2,580 shares.

More notable recent Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Education Stocks to Buy for the Future of Academia – Investorplace.com” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Macyâ€™s, Inc. (M) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) stake by 1,910 shares to 4,324 valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) stake by 16,336 shares and now owns 126,322 shares. Nutrien Ltd was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Bright Horizons Family (NYSE:BFAM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Bright Horizons Family had 4 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 1. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report.

More notable recent StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “One Thing To Remember About The StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should Value Investors Buy StealthGas (GASS) Stock? – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Near-Term Outlook for Shipping Industry Not Enthralling – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Global Ship Lease (GSL) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 7% – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

StealthGas Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas producers and users worldwide. The company has market cap of $163.31 million. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. It currently has negative earnings. The firm carries various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oil.