StealthGas Inc. (GASS) and Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) Comparing side by side

Since StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) and Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) are part of the Shipping industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StealthGas Inc. 3 0.80 N/A -0.11 0.00 Globus Maritime Limited 3 0.44 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for StealthGas Inc. and Globus Maritime Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StealthGas Inc. 0.00% -1.1% -0.6% Globus Maritime Limited 0.00% -6% -2.8%

Volatility and Risk

StealthGas Inc. is 43.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.43. From a competition point of view, Globus Maritime Limited has a 2.13 beta which is 113.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

StealthGas Inc. and Globus Maritime Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score StealthGas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Globus Maritime Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of StealthGas Inc. is $5.5, with potential upside of 68.20%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 54.2% of StealthGas Inc. shares and 1.7% of Globus Maritime Limited shares. Insiders held roughly 10.8% of StealthGas Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 17.9% of Globus Maritime Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) StealthGas Inc. -11% 3.41% 6.43% 16.29% -2.67% 31.88% Globus Maritime Limited -12.35% -6.38% -25.68% -34.52% -51.1% -23.61%

For the past year StealthGas Inc. has 31.88% stronger performance while Globus Maritime Limited has -23.61% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors StealthGas Inc. beats Globus Maritime Limited.

StealthGas Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company carries various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oil. As of April 1, 2017, it had a fleet of 51 LPG carriers. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Athens, Greece.