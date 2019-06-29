Stealthgas (GASS) Shares Declined While Glendon Capital Management LP Has Boosted Holding by $3.85 Million; Holder Abrams Bison Investments Upped Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Stealthgas Inc (GASS) by 25.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 1.28 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.40M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.41 million, up from 5.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Stealthgas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.44. About 55,228 shares traded or 40.97% up from the average. StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) has declined 23.64% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.07% the S&P500. Some Historical GASS News: 17/04/2018 STEALTHGAS INC. Announces the Completion of Its Newbuilding Program; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL VALUE INVESTMENT CORP SAYS READY TO TAKE PROXY CONTEST TO REPLACE CURRENT DIRECTORS OF STEALTHGAS INC; 30/05/2018 – Global Value Investment Corp. Continues to Advocate for Shareholder Value in Second Letter to StealthGas Inc. Chairman; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL VALUE INVESTMENT CORP SAYS REITERATING INITIAL PROPOSALS TO STEALTHGAS BOARD TO INITIATE A CASH DIVIDEND, HIRE A PERMANENT CFO; 24/05/2018 – StealthGas 1Q Loss/Shr 14c; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL VALUE INVESTMENT CORP SAYS SENT A SECOND OPEN LETTER TO STEALTHGAS BOARD “PRESSING FOR REFORMS”

Abrams Bison Investments Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 7.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc bought 55,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 767,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.65M, up from 712,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $244.01. About 6.73M shares traded or 22.37% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. On Wednesday, May 1 MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 6,430 shares. 5,000 shares valued at $1.33M were sold by BALLARD WILLIAM C JR on Tuesday, January 22. The insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

