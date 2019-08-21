Stealthgas (GASS) Shareholder Glendon Capital Management LP Upped Its Stake by $3.85 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Zevenbergen Capital Investments Has Lowered Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Position by $2.38 Million as Stock Price Rose

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc. (MDSO) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold 32,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 639,346 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.83M, down from 671,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Medidata Solutions Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $91.61. About 344,890 shares traded. Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) has risen 26.15% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.15% the S&P500. Some Historical MDSO News: 21/05/2018 – Medidata at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 2; 03/05/2018 – Medidata’s Melinda Pautsch Named a “Rising Star” by the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association; 23/04/2018 – DJ Medidata Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDSO); 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions 1Q Net $10.3M; 03/05/2018 – Medidata’s Melinda Pautsch Named a “Rising Star” by the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association; 27/04/2018 – Medidata Edge Strategic Monitoring Wins “Best Sponsor-Focused Technological Development” at CARE Awards 2018; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR THE YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 08/05/2018 – Medidata Offers Breakthrough to De-Risk Clinical Trial Submissions; 16/03/2018 Medidata Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Stealthgas Inc (GASS) by 25.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 1.28 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 6.40M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.41 million, up from 5.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Stealthgas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.62 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.31. About 26,072 shares traded. StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) has declined 2.67% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GASS News: 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL VALUE INVESTMENT CORP SAYS SENT A SECOND OPEN LETTER TO STEALTHGAS BOARD “PRESSING FOR REFORMS”; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL VALUE INVESTMENT CORP SAYS REITERATING INITIAL PROPOSALS TO STEALTHGAS BOARD TO INITIATE A CASH DIVIDEND, HIRE A PERMANENT CFO; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL VALUE INVESTMENT CORP SAYS READY TO TAKE PROXY CONTEST TO REPLACE CURRENT DIRECTORS OF STEALTHGAS INC; 17/04/2018 STEALTHGAS INC. Announces the Completion of Its Newbuilding Program; 24/05/2018 – StealthGas 1Q Loss/Shr 14c; 30/05/2018 – Global Value Investment Corp. Continues to Advocate for Shareholder Value in Second Letter to StealthGas Inc. Chairman

Analysts await Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.21 per share. MDSO’s profit will be $14.37M for 99.58 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Medidata Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold MDSO shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 62.91 million shares or 1.50% less from 63.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Limited has invested 0.02% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Riverhead Capital Management Llc holds 10,121 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc holds 0% or 27 shares in its portfolio. Cim Invest Mangement Incorporated invested 0.22% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). South Dakota Investment Council has 73,600 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Company reported 2,975 shares. Barclays Public Lc accumulated 0% or 22,782 shares. Summit Creek Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 1.85% stake. Brown Management Ltd Liability Co reported 4.03M shares. State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 0.05% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 16,700 shares stake. Buckingham Asset Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.06% or 115,096 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.04% or 12,100 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ameritas Investment has 0.08% invested in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Fosun Limited holds 7,600 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92 billion and $2.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 215,968 shares to 288,503 shares, valued at $27.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY) by 14,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).