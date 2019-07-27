Stealthgas (GASS) Shareholder Glendon Capital Management LP Has Upped Holding; Pinnacle Holdings Has Trimmed Mcdonald’s (MCD) Position as Valuation Rose

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s (MCD) by 0.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc sold 31 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 20,084 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81 billion, down from 20,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Mcdonald’s for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $215.58. About 4.76 million shares traded or 67.07% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: STARTED 2 FOR $4 BREAKFAST DEAL ON MONDAY IN U.S; 30/04/2018 – Same-store sales got a bump from increased purchases of McDonald’s premium products and the number of items ordered at one time from the Dollar Menu; 19/03/2018 – McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures About $2.4B; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets ambitious targets for cutting greenhouse gas emissions; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO SAYS BREAKFAST WAS COMPETITIVE IN U.S. IN 1Q; 17/05/2018 – Ex-Barclays trader tells court being a bank VP is like working at McDonald’s; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS WILL STAY IN BBB+ DEBT RATING AREA; 30/05/2018 – MCD: CONTRIBUTING 55% OF CAPITAL FOR FRANCHISE STORE REMODELS

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Stealthgas Inc (GASS) by 25.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 1.28 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.40 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.41 million, up from 5.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Stealthgas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.31 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.07. About 131,563 shares traded or 201.58% up from the average. StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) has declined 23.64% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.07% the S&P500. Some Historical GASS News: 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL VALUE INVESTMENT CORP SAYS REITERATING INITIAL PROPOSALS TO STEALTHGAS BOARD TO INITIATE A CASH DIVIDEND, HIRE A PERMANENT CFO; 30/05/2018 – Global Value Investment Corp. Continues to Advocate for Shareholder Value in Second Letter to StealthGas Inc. Chairman; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL VALUE INVESTMENT CORP SAYS SENT A SECOND OPEN LETTER TO STEALTHGAS BOARD “PRESSING FOR REFORMS”; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL VALUE INVESTMENT CORP SAYS READY TO TAKE PROXY CONTEST TO REPLACE CURRENT DIRECTORS OF STEALTHGAS INC; 17/04/2018 STEALTHGAS INC. Announces the Completion of Its Newbuilding Program; 24/05/2018 – StealthGas 1Q Loss/Shr 14c

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $23.79 million activity. MCKENNA ANDREW J sold 30,000 shares worth $5.41 million. The insider Gibbs Robert Lane sold $3.99M. $233,662 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by Hoovel Catherine A. on Wednesday, February 13. Fairhurst David Ogden sold $13.62M worth of stock.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48M and $267.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Contura Energy by 195 shares to 24,290 shares, valued at $1.41 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Us Bancshares by 65 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,286 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.