Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00 Vaccinex Inc. 5 173.67 N/A -2.68 0.00

Demonstrates Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Vaccinex Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Vaccinex Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Vaccinex Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Vaccinex Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Vaccinex Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00 Vaccinex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has a 233.29% upside potential and an average target price of $27.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Vaccinex Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.8% and 1.6%. Comparatively, 5.6% are Vaccinex Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04% Vaccinex Inc. 12.47% -16.36% -25.93% -11.37% 0% 26.21%

For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s stock price has smaller growth than Vaccinex Inc.

Summary

Vaccinex Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.