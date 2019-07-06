Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO)’s Financial Results Comparing With UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 40 1113.57 N/A -4.79 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -70.2% -64.8%

Liquidity

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor UroGen Pharma Ltd. are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. UroGen Pharma Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and UroGen Pharma Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00

$27.33 is Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s average target price while its potential upside is 114.02%. On the other hand, UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s potential upside is 29.89% and its average target price is $45.5. The results provided earlier shows that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp appears more favorable than UroGen Pharma Ltd., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 14.1% of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp shares are owned by institutional investors while 59.2% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, UroGen Pharma Ltd. has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp -6.67% 7.2% 0% 0% 0% 17.65% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 3.45% 2.5% -3.01% -15.81% -36.28% -8.76%

For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp had bullish trend while UroGen Pharma Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp beats UroGen Pharma Ltd. on 6 of the 9 factors.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.