Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00 Quanterix Corporation 24 19.82 N/A -1.43 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Quanterix Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -60.4% -40.5%

Liquidity

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s Current Ratio is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. On the competitive side is, Quanterix Corporation which has a 3.3 Current Ratio and a 3 Quick Ratio. Quanterix Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Quanterix Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00 Quanterix Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has a consensus target price of $27.33, and a 125.31% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Quanterix Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.1% and 70.4%. Comparatively, 12.1% are Quanterix Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp -6.67% 7.2% 0% 0% 0% 17.65% Quanterix Corporation -4.9% -0.9% -0.77% 30.79% 15.25% 19.72%

For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has weaker performance than Quanterix Corporation

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Quanterix Corporation beats Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.