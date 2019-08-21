Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

We will be contrasting the differences between Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-13.49
|0.00
|Personalis Inc.
|22
|11.37
|N/A
|-0.71
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Personalis Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Personalis Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
0.3 and 0.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. Its rival Personalis Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Personalis Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Personalis Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Personalis Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s average price target is $27.33, while its potential upside is 147.33%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 14.8% of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp shares are owned by institutional investors while 48.6% of Personalis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Personalis Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|3.31%
|-2.5%
|-13.7%
|0%
|0%
|5.04%
|Personalis Inc.
|-16.19%
|-27.78%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-37.14%
For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has 5.04% stronger performance while Personalis Inc. has -37.14% weaker performance.
Summary
Personalis Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.