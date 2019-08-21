Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

We will be contrasting the differences between Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00 Personalis Inc. 22 11.37 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Personalis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

0.3 and 0.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. Its rival Personalis Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Personalis Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Personalis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00 Personalis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s average price target is $27.33, while its potential upside is 147.33%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 14.8% of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp shares are owned by institutional investors while 48.6% of Personalis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Personalis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04% Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14%

For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has 5.04% stronger performance while Personalis Inc. has -37.14% weaker performance.

Summary

Personalis Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.