Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74%

Liquidity

0.3 and 0.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. Its rival Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.4 and 9.4 respectively. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

The average price target of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is $27.33, with potential upside of 133.59%. On the other hand, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 236.68% and its average price target is $15.42. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.1% and 72.4% respectively. Comparatively, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp -6.67% 7.2% 0% 0% 0% 17.65% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.36% 15.14% 39.24% -9.79% 0% 66.9%

For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp was less bullish than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.