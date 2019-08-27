Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Since Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 11 9.35 N/A -161.25 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Jaguar Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Jaguar Health Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -380.6% -79.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp are 0.3 and 0.3. Competitively, Jaguar Health Inc. has 0.3 and 0.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Jaguar Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s upside potential is 183.80% at a $27.33 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 14.8% of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp shares are held by institutional investors while 1.1% of Jaguar Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, held 13.23% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04% Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26%

For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has 5.04% stronger performance while Jaguar Health Inc. has -89.26% weaker performance.

Summary

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp beats Jaguar Health Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

