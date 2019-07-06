Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO)’s Financial Results Comparing With InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.81
|0.00
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-91.64
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has a Current Ratio of 0.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 and has 6.9 Quick Ratio. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s upside potential currently stands at 114.02% and an $27.33 consensus target price.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.1% and 13.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|-6.67%
|7.2%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|17.65%
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|-9.3%
|-25.48%
|-18.18%
|-41.21%
|-85.73%
|-22.52%
For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has 17.65% stronger performance while InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has -22.52% weaker performance.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
