Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 9 0.00 5.41M -13.49 0.00 Immunomedics Inc. 15 0.00 162.64M -1.62 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Immunomedics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Immunomedics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 60,177,975.53% 0% 0% Immunomedics Inc. 1,098,176,907.49% -121.3% -63.3%

Analyst Ratings

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Immunomedics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 1 3.00 Immunomedics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 474.71% for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp with consensus target price of $30. Immunomedics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $28 consensus target price and a 95.53% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is looking more favorable than Immunomedics Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 14.8% of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp shares and 95.3% of Immunomedics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 7.19% of Immunomedics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04% Immunomedics Inc. -2.06% 4.98% -1.34% -1.4% -34.91% 3.36%

For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp was more bullish than Immunomedics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Immunomedics Inc. beats Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.