Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV)

Both Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -2.65 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Forty Seven Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -265.5% -60.3%

Liquidity

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Forty Seven Inc. are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. Forty Seven Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Forty Seven Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00 Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 133.59% for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp with average target price of $27.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 14.1% of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp shares and 67.3% of Forty Seven Inc. shares. Competitively, 4.7% are Forty Seven Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp -6.67% 7.2% 0% 0% 0% 17.65% Forty Seven Inc. -12.83% -15.98% 4.08% 23.77% 0% 0.7%

For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has stronger performance than Forty Seven Inc.

Summary

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp beats Forty Seven Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.