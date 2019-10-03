Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)

Since Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 8 0.00 5.41M -13.49 0.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 210.32 N/A -2.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 65,496,368.04% 0% 0% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -238.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.3. The Current Ratio of rival Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.9. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 2 3.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s average target price is $24, while its potential upside is 306.78%. Competitively the average target price of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $13.5, which is potential 128.81% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is looking more favorable than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.8% and 9.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.8% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49%

For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp had bullish trend while Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp beats Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.