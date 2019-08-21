Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

As Biotechnology businesses, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 45 6.99 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp are 0.3 and 0.3. Competitively, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has 3.9 and 3.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s average target price is $27.33, while its potential upside is 155.42%. On the other hand, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 83.62% and its average target price is $69.17. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is looking more favorable than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14.8% of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp shares and 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.5% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72%

For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has 5.04% stronger performance while Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has -13.72% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp beats Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.