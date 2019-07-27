Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Both Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00 Codexis Inc. 19 17.21 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Codexis Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.6%

Liquidity

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Codexis Inc. are 3.8 and 3.7 respectively. Codexis Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Codexis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00 Codexis Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s consensus price target is $27.33, while its potential upside is 110.55%. Meanwhile, Codexis Inc.’s consensus price target is $23.75, while its potential upside is 27.89%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is looking more favorable than Codexis Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Codexis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.1% and 87.9% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.3% of Codexis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp -6.67% 7.2% 0% 0% 0% 17.65% Codexis Inc. 0.36% -6.79% -9.7% 23.3% 47.86% 15.99%

For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has stronger performance than Codexis Inc.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.