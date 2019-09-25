Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO)’s Financial Results Comparing With ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

This is a contrast between Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 12 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 10 11.73 N/A -0.80 0.00

In table 1 we can see Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and ChemoCentryx Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.3. The Current Ratio of rival ChemoCentryx Inc. is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.4. ChemoCentryx Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and ChemoCentryx Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 1 3.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average target price of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is $30, with potential upside of 410.20%. ChemoCentryx Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 average target price and a 193.69% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is looking more favorable than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 14.8% of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp shares and 59.6% of ChemoCentryx Inc. shares. Comparatively, ChemoCentryx Inc. has 4.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.25% -10.94% -38.33% -35.49% -28.17% -26.86%

For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has 5.04% stronger performance while ChemoCentryx Inc. has -26.86% weaker performance.

Summary

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp beats on 5 of the 8 factors ChemoCentryx Inc.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.