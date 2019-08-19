Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5%

Liquidity

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has a Current Ratio of 0.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 24.9 and has 24.9 Quick Ratio. Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has a consensus target price of $27.33, and a 126.05% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 14.8% of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp shares and 82.9% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8%

For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp was more bullish than Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp beats Catalyst Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.