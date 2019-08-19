Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-13.49
|0.00
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.36
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-32.6%
|-31.5%
Liquidity
Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has a Current Ratio of 0.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 24.9 and has 24.9 Quick Ratio. Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.
Analyst Ratings
Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has a consensus target price of $27.33, and a 126.05% upside potential.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 14.8% of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp shares and 82.9% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|3.31%
|-2.5%
|-13.7%
|0%
|0%
|5.04%
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|-1.92%
|10.38%
|-5.43%
|-4.21%
|-15.39%
|3.8%
For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp was more bullish than Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
Summary
Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp beats Catalyst Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
