Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO)’s Financial Results Comparing With aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)

Since Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and aTyr Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0% aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -80% -53.2%

Liquidity

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has a Current Ratio of 0.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, aTyr Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 and has 4.7 Quick Ratio. aTyr Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and aTyr Pharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$27.33 is Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 148.45%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and aTyr Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.1% and 34.6% respectively. Comparatively, aTyr Pharma Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp -6.67% 7.2% 0% 0% 0% 17.65% aTyr Pharma Inc. -18.96% -14.04% -3.51% -25.04% -69.5% -4.62%

For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has 17.65% stronger performance while aTyr Pharma Inc. has -4.62% weaker performance.

Summary

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp beats on 5 of the 7 factors aTyr Pharma Inc.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.