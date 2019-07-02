Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO)’s Financial Results Comparing With ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)

As Biotechnology businesses, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -10.33 0.00

Demonstrates Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and ARCA biopharma Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0% ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

0.3 and 0.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. Its rival ARCA biopharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. ARCA biopharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and ARCA biopharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$27.33 is Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 110.23%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and ARCA biopharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.1% and 10.9%. Competitively, ARCA biopharma Inc. has 0.83% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp -6.67% 7.2% 0% 0% 0% 17.65% ARCA biopharma Inc. -32.58% 77.66% 38.58% -20.83% -5.74% 69.58%

For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp was less bullish than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Summary

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp beats ARCA biopharma Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.