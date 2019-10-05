Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Since Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 8 0.00 5.41M -13.49 0.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 16.95M -2.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 67,879,548.31% 0% 0% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 210,820,895.52% -66.6% -59.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. Its competitor Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.7 and its Quick Ratio is 10.7. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 2 3.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$24 is Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s average target price while its potential upside is 276.18%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 14.8% of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp shares are held by institutional investors while 78.8% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, held 1.2% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 25.31% 30.99% 34.53% -0.44% 8.67% 19.63%

For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s stock price has smaller growth than Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. beats Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.