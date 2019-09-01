Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) Comparison side by side

Both Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00 VIVUS Inc. 4 0.59 N/A -3.22 0.00

Table 1 highlights Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and VIVUS Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0% VIVUS Inc. 0.00% 90.4% -11.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is 0.3 while its Current Ratio is 0.3. Meanwhile, VIVUS Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.5. VIVUS Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and VIVUS Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00 VIVUS Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is $27.33, with potential upside of 207.08%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14.8% of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp shares and 17.1% of VIVUS Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.1% of VIVUS Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04% VIVUS Inc. 1.21% -12.79% -9.73% -29.24% -51.56% 49.78%

For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp was less bullish than VIVUS Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors VIVUS Inc. beats Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.