Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.81
|0.00
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|5
|2.63
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Surface Oncology Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Surface Oncology Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is 0.3 while its Current Ratio is 0.3. Meanwhile, Surface Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.3 while its Quick Ratio is 11.3. Surface Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.
Analyst Recommendations
Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Surface Oncology Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has a consensus price target of $27.33, and a 114.02% upside potential.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Surface Oncology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.1% and 72.4%. Competitively, 0.3% are Surface Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|-6.67%
|7.2%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|17.65%
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|-11.54%
|-0.72%
|-25.27%
|-49.7%
|-69.08%
|-2.36%
For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp had bullish trend while Surface Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.
Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
