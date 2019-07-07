Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 5 2.63 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Surface Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Surface Oncology Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is 0.3 while its Current Ratio is 0.3. Meanwhile, Surface Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.3 while its Quick Ratio is 11.3. Surface Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Surface Oncology Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has a consensus price target of $27.33, and a 114.02% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Surface Oncology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.1% and 72.4%. Competitively, 0.3% are Surface Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp -6.67% 7.2% 0% 0% 0% 17.65% Surface Oncology Inc. -11.54% -0.72% -25.27% -49.7% -69.08% -2.36%

For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp had bullish trend while Surface Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.