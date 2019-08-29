Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) Comparison side by side

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 103 65.84 N/A -2.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -16.7% -11%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp are 0.3 and 0.3. Competitively, Spark Therapeutics Inc. has 5.9 and 5.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s upside potential currently stands at 215.95% and an $27.33 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Spark Therapeutics Inc. is $115, which is potential 15.62% upside. Based on the data given earlier, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is looking more favorable than Spark Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Spark Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.8% and 88.2% respectively. Competitively, 7.2% are Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 3.31% -2.42% -5.69% 117.62% 36.68% 155.54%

For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp was less bullish than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp on 5 of the 9 factors.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.