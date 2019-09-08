Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Comparison side by side

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00 Replimune Group Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 highlights Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Replimune Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -31.4% -23.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp are 0.3 and 0.3. Competitively, Replimune Group Inc. has 14.3 and 14.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Replimune Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Replimune Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00 Replimune Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s upside potential is 233.29% at a $27.33 average target price. Meanwhile, Replimune Group Inc.’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 85.87%. Based on the data shown earlier, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is looking more favorable than Replimune Group Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Replimune Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.8% and 90.9% respectively. Comparatively, 12.1% are Replimune Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04% Replimune Group Inc. -5.98% -11.29% -16.92% 9.14% -17.69% 24.2%

For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has weaker performance than Replimune Group Inc.

Summary

Replimune Group Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.