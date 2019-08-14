Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Comparing side by side

Both Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.3. The Current Ratio of rival Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.4. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$27.33 is Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 121.30%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.8% and 2.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97%

For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp had bullish trend while Oncolytics Biotech Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp beats on 5 of the 7 factors Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.