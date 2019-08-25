Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) and MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Contrasting side by side

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00 MorphoSys AG 26 0.00 N/A -0.26 0.00

In table 1 we can see Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and MorphoSys AG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and MorphoSys AG.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0% MorphoSys AG 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and MorphoSys AG.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00 MorphoSys AG 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 180.88% for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp with consensus target price of $27.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and MorphoSys AG are owned by institutional investors at 14.8% and 7.3% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04% MorphoSys AG 0.77% 22.27% 23.38% 23.89% -9.44% 18.7%

For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s stock price has smaller growth than MorphoSys AG.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors MorphoSys AG beats Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation. Its product pipeline includes MOR208, a humanized monoclonal antibody that targets the antigen CD19, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of B cell malignancies; and MOR202, a human monoclonal HuCAL antibody directed against CD38, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma and other cancers. The company's product pipeline also comprises MOR103/GSK3196165, a human HuCAL antibody directed against granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory hand osteoarthritis. In addition, its product pipeline includes MOR106, a human monoclonal antibody directed against IL-17C, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis; and MOR107 that is in preclinical investigation with a focus on oncology indications. MorphoSys AG has a regional licensing agreement with I-Mab Biopharma to develop and commercialize MOR202 in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macao. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Planegg, Germany.