Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Contrasting side by side

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -3.37 0.00

Table 1 highlights Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.2% -31.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is 0.3 while its Current Ratio is 0.3. Meanwhile, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.6 while its Quick Ratio is 8.6. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s upside potential currently stands at 120.40% and an $27.33 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.8% and 51.2% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07%

For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s stock price has smaller growth than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp beats Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.