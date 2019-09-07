Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00 Kindred Biosciences Inc. 8 78.28 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -47%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.3. The Current Ratio of rival Kindred Biosciences Inc. is 9.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.7. Kindred Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Kindred Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00 Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has a consensus price target of $27.33, and a 233.29% upside potential. On the other hand, Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 161.30% and its average price target is $18.5. The results provided earlier shows that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp appears more favorable than Kindred Biosciences Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14.8% of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp shares and 66.6% of Kindred Biosciences Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.87% of Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04% Kindred Biosciences Inc. 5.9% -18.81% -21.25% -30.76% -49.1% -37.72%

For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp had bullish trend while Kindred Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp beats on 5 of the 8 factors Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.