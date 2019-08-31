Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has 14.8% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has 0% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp N/A 13 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 1 3 2.75 Industry Average 1.20 1.51 2.39 2.83

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp currently has an average target price of $25.75, suggesting a potential upside of 189.33%. The competitors have a potential upside of 141.32%. With higher probable upside potential for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s peers, equities research analysts think Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is less favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has weaker performance than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s competitors.

Liquidity

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has a Current Ratio of 0.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s rivals Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Dividends

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.