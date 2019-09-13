Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 3 9.80 N/A -1.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and ImmunoGen Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0% ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9%

Liquidity

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ImmunoGen Inc. are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. ImmunoGen Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and ImmunoGen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 1 3.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s consensus price target is $30, while its potential upside is 322.54%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and ImmunoGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.8% and 80.3% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04% ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13%

For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp had bullish trend while ImmunoGen Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp beats ImmunoGen Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.