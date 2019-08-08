Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Comparing side by side

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 12.80 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4%

Liquidity

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s Current Ratio is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. On the competitive side is, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. which has a 2.9 Current Ratio and a 2.7 Quick Ratio. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s upside potential is 120.40% at a $27.33 consensus target price. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21 consensus target price and a 30.84% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is looking more favorable than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.8% and 86.6% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1.92% -3.3% 5.07% 6.19% -1.34% 16.13%

For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp was less bullish than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. beats Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.