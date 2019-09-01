Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Comparison side by side

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00

Table 1 highlights Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6%

Liquidity

0.3 and 0.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. Its rival CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 18.7 and 18.7 respectively. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

$27.33 is Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s average target price while its potential upside is 207.08%. On the other hand, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 230.57% and its average target price is $19.57. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.8% and 88.51% respectively. Comparatively, 0.74% are CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47%

For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has 5.04% stronger performance while CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has -21.47% weaker performance.

Summary

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp beats CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.