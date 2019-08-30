Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Contrasting side by side

Since Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00 Cronos Group Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

In table 1 we can see Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Cronos Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Cronos Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Cronos Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00 Cronos Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has a 210.57% upside potential and a consensus target price of $27.33. Competitively the consensus target price of Cronos Group Inc. is $19.75, which is potential 78.57% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp looks more robust than Cronos Group Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Cronos Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.8% and 9.35%. Insiders Comparatively, held 48.28% of Cronos Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04% Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92%

For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s stock price has smaller growth than Cronos Group Inc.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.