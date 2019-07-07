Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7%

Liquidity

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s Current Ratio is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. On the competitive side is, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 12.4 Current Ratio and a 12.4 Quick Ratio. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s average target price is $27.33, while its potential upside is 114.02%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.1% and 86% respectively. Competitively, 0.9% are Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp -6.67% 7.2% 0% 0% 0% 17.65% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9.63% 14.43% 3.98% -43.87% -54.83% 20.98%

For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s stock price has smaller growth than Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp beats Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.