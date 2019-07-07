Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.81
|0.00
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.75
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-38.7%
|-35.7%
Liquidity
Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s Current Ratio is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. On the competitive side is, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 12.4 Current Ratio and a 12.4 Quick Ratio. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.
Analyst Ratings
Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s average target price is $27.33, while its potential upside is 114.02%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.1% and 86% respectively. Competitively, 0.9% are Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|-6.67%
|7.2%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|17.65%
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|9.63%
|14.43%
|3.98%
|-43.87%
|-54.83%
|20.98%
For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s stock price has smaller growth than Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp beats Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.