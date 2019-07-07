Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 3 23.44 N/A -1.43 0.00

Table 1 highlights Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Chimerix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Chimerix Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1%

Liquidity

0.3 and 0.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. Its rival Chimerix Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.6 and 13.6 respectively. Chimerix Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Chimerix Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00 Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

$27.33 is Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s average target price while its potential upside is 114.02%. Chimerix Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.5 average target price and a -13.15% potential downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp seems more appealing than Chimerix Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 14.1% of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp shares and 80.1% of Chimerix Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.3% of Chimerix Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp -6.67% 7.2% 0% 0% 0% 17.65% Chimerix Inc. 37.83% 39.39% 73.58% 10.84% -20.69% 43.19%

For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s stock price has smaller growth than Chimerix Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp beats Chimerix Inc.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.