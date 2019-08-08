Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Comparing side by side

Both Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 11 12.25 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and ChemoCentryx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and ChemoCentryx Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7%

Liquidity

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has a Current Ratio of 0.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, ChemoCentryx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and has 3.4 Quick Ratio. ChemoCentryx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and ChemoCentryx Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

The upside potential is 113.35% for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp with average target price of $27.33. Meanwhile, ChemoCentryx Inc.’s average target price is $22.25, while its potential upside is 222.00%. The information presented earlier suggests that ChemoCentryx Inc. looks more robust than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 14.8% of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp shares are held by institutional investors while 59.6% of ChemoCentryx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, ChemoCentryx Inc. has 4.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.25% -10.94% -38.33% -35.49% -28.17% -26.86%

For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp had bullish trend while ChemoCentryx Inc. had bearish trend.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.