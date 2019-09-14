Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Contrasting side by side

Both Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 5.61 N/A -0.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1%

Liquidity

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s Current Ratio is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. On the competitive side is, Avid Bioservices Inc. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Avid Bioservices Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Avid Bioservices Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 1 3.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s upside potential currently stands at 322.54% and an $30 average target price. Avid Bioservices Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10 average target price and a 78.25% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp appears more favorable than Avid Bioservices Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 14.8% of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp shares are held by institutional investors while 49% of Avid Bioservices Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, held 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04% Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05%

For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s stock price has smaller growth than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Summary

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp beats on 5 of the 9 factors Avid Bioservices Inc.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.