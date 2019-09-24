Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Comparison side by side

Since Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 12 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 19 792.34 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Aptorum Group Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aptorum Group Limited are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Aptorum Group Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Aptorum Group Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 1 3.00 Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 417.24% for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp with average target price of $30. Meanwhile, Aptorum Group Limited’s average target price is $22, while its potential upside is 35.14%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is looking more favorable than Aptorum Group Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Aptorum Group Limited are owned by institutional investors at 14.8% and 0.02% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04% Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94%

For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has weaker performance than Aptorum Group Limited

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Aptorum Group Limited beats Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.