Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 9 0.00 5.41M -13.49 0.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 6.53M -2.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 62,833,914.05% 0% 0% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 412,091,379.53% -281.4% -251.1%

Liquidity

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s Current Ratio is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. On the competitive side is, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 36.6 Current Ratio and a 36.6 Quick Ratio. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 2 3.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 270.94% for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp with consensus target price of $24.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 14.8% of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp shares are held by institutional investors while 16.8% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.4% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 6.51% -33.82% -67.15% -55.07% -64.84%

For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has 5.04% stronger performance while Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -64.84% weaker performance.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.