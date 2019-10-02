Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|9
|0.00
|5.41M
|-13.49
|0.00
|Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2
|0.00
|6.53M
|-2.27
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|62,833,914.05%
|0%
|0%
|Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|412,091,379.53%
|-281.4%
|-251.1%
Liquidity
Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s Current Ratio is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. On the competitive side is, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 36.6 Current Ratio and a 36.6 Quick Ratio. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 270.94% for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp with consensus target price of $24.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 14.8% of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp shares are held by institutional investors while 16.8% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.4% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|3.31%
|-2.5%
|-13.7%
|0%
|0%
|5.04%
|Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-9.55%
|6.51%
|-33.82%
|-67.15%
|-55.07%
|-64.84%
For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has 5.04% stronger performance while Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -64.84% weaker performance.
Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.
