Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00 Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.85 N/A -0.43 0.00

In table 1 we can see Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.3. The Current Ratio of rival Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is 4.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 4. Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00 Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s consensus target price is $27.33, while its potential upside is 132.60%. Meanwhile, Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $33, while its potential upside is 371.43%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Acorda Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 14.1% of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp -6.67% 7.2% 0% 0% 0% 17.65% Acorda Therapeutics Inc. -4% -5.37% -26.85% -43.46% -54.52% -27.6%

For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has 17.65% stronger performance while Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has -27.6% weaker performance.

Summary

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp beats on 5 of the 9 factors Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.