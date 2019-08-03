Steadfast Capital Management LP Stake in Lkq (LKQ) Decreased as Share Price Declined; Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Share Value Declined While Wisconsin Capital Management Boosted Its Stake

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) by 13.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.25% . The institutional investor held 77,549 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69 million, up from 68,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $24.8. About 1.35 million shares traded or 34.38% up from the average. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 24.87% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA APPROVES PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS’ ANDEXXA®; 22/04/2018 – DJ Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTLA); 03/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PTLA.O SAYS STUDY IS SCHEDULED TO BE INITIATED IN 2019 AND BE REPORTED IN 2023; 07/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PTLA.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $58; 23/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives and Plans to Appeal Negative CHMP Opinion Regarding Marketing Authorization for Betrixaban in; 23/03/2018 – EMA panel recommends against Portola’s clot prevention drug; 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA Approves Portola Pharmaceuticals’ Andexxa®, First and Only Antidote for the Reversal of Factor Xa Inhibitors; 09/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $84.2M; 16/04/2018 – California Pacific Homes’ Brisa and Celeste Are Must-See Neighborhoods at Irvine’s Portola Springs® Village; 03/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS – BROADER COMMERCIAL LAUNCH IS ANTICIPATED IN EARLY 2019 UPON FDA APPROVAL OF ITS GENERATION 2 MANUFACTURING PROCESS

Steadfast Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 25.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold 1.19M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 3.55M shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.88M, down from 4.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $25.55. About 1.51M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 21/04/2018 – DJ LKQ Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKQ); 09/05/2018 – LKQ at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORP – 2026 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2026 AND 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2028; 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19M and $112.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 4,350 shares to 39,730 shares, valued at $3.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.14, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold PTLA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 61.89 million shares or 2.87% less from 63.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Co reported 56,235 shares. Gam Holding Ag reported 0.2% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Signaturefd Ltd Company owns 5 shares. Citigroup invested 0% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). 111,910 are held by State Of Wisconsin Board. Goldman Sachs Group reported 0.01% stake. Bancorp Of America Corporation De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 599,718 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.06% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Franklin Res Incorporated holds 0.02% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) or 957,990 shares. Ellington Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.06% stake. Sector Gamma As has 254,501 shares for 1.42% of their portfolio. Adage Capital Prtn Gp Ltd Liability Corp holds 500,000 shares. Blume Mgmt holds 1,000 shares. The New York-based Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Credit Suisse Ag reported 61,963 shares.

More notable recent Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Biotech rockstars snag top posts at fast-growing Peninsula company – San Francisco Business Times” on July 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Portola Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Portola Pharmaceuticals to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on Friday, March 1, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MYL, WYNN, PTLA – Nasdaq” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Interesting PTLA Put Options For July 19th – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Auto Stocks Reporting Q2 Earnings for Jul 25: BWA and LKQ – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LKQ Sees a Tougher Year Ahead – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Auto Stock Earnings Due on Jul 31: ALSN, FOXF, DAN, MTOR – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts See 12% Upside For The Holdings of FXD – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $188.92 million for 10.47 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Mgmt L P, Connecticut-based fund reported 253,743 shares. Southpoint Advisors Limited Partnership reported 4.95M shares. Fulton Bank Na holds 35,778 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Bridgewater Assoc LP has 0% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors owns 52,050 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Park West Asset Limited owns 1.40 million shares or 1.75% of their US portfolio. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada accumulated 0.02% or 1.68 million shares. Df Dent And Commerce holds 0.14% or 240,311 shares. Hallmark Capital Management reported 391,462 shares stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.02% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 8 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 482,465 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Prudential reported 2.07 million shares. Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada holds 0.04% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 18,707 shares. Creative Planning invested in 9,168 shares.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17B and $6.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 52,888 shares to 2.67 million shares, valued at $314.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 102,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.21M shares, and has risen its stake in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX).