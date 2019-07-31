Steadfast Capital Management LP Stake In Citigroup (C) Was Has Lifted; Shareholder Leonard Green Partners LP Increased Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holding

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 360.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 3.61M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.61 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $286.68M, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $71.39. About 4.48M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 17/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC REPRIMANDS AND FINES CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS; 07/03/2018 – Revised Time for Independence Realty Trust’s Presentation at Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 05/03/2018 ET Energyworld: Saudi ACWA Power picks JPMorgan, Citigroup for IPO; 24/04/2018 – Citigroup Reorganizes Credit Markets Unit as Lathrop Takes Leave; 05/04/2018 – Godewind Immobilien falls in Frankfurt debut; 28/03/2018 – Multiple businesses, including Wells competitor Citigroup, have restricted their dealings with firearms-related companies; 26/03/2018 – Citibank Announces National Digital Banking To Serve Clients Across the U.S; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY ICG REVENUES OF $9.8 BLN INCREASED 6%; 03/05/2018 – MLB Trade Rumors: Things are not going well for the #Mets at Citi Field today, but at least they got good news on Jacob deGrom; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup CFO Gerspach Discusses Earnings With Media: TOPLive

Leonard Green Partners Lp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $282.57. About 789,930 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher raises 2018 forecast; 1st quarter profit beats; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Net $579M; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Plans to Build State-of-the-Art Pharma Services Facility in Rheinfelden (Baden) Germany; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 7%; 18/05/2018 – BARD1 LIFE SCIENCES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN ASSAY DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q REV. $5.85B, EST. $5.63B; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Companies Expects to Initiate a Rights Offering of Up to $100M for Minority Hldrs

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17 billion and $6.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) (XLF) by 1.50 million shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $25.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.23 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. The insider Whitaker Michael sold $442,708.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 447,814 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc stated it has 50 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj invested 1.11% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mngmt has invested 0.1% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Wright Invsts Service has invested 1.28% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Scotia Cap reported 588,774 shares. 1.27M were reported by Sarasin & Partners Limited Liability Partnership. Goldman Sachs has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Millennium Mngmt Ltd has 0.26% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 23,305 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 150,581 were accumulated by Suntrust Banks. Toronto Dominion Bankshares invested in 1.82 million shares or 0.18% of the stock. Davis Prtn Limited Company holds 400,000 shares or 2.13% of its portfolio. Zeke Capital Advsrs Limited Co holds 88,917 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio.