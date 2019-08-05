Steadfast Capital Management LP Raised Its Citigroup (C) Holding by $223.67 Million; Share Value Rose; Bath Savings Trust Co Cut Holding in Mastercard (MA) by $349,680 as Market Valuation Rose

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co sold 1,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 118,725 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.95M, down from 120,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $261.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.42% or $11.92 during the last trading session, reaching $257.53. About 5.78M shares traded or 65.62% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES GILBERTO CALDART PRESIDENT, INTL; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD – MICHAEL MIEBACH, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, WILL LEAD NEWLY-FORMED PRODUCTS AND INNOVATION TEAM; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open `Rock `n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 18/04/2018 – Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 15/03/2018 – MASTERCARD FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 360.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 3.61M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 4.61 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $286.68M, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.65% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $65.14. About 18.50M shares traded or 40.57% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 30/05/2018 – GHANA SIGNS NATURAL GAS SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH ROSNEFT: CITI FM; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO SEES 1Q17 MARKETS REVENUE UP BY ‘LOW-TO-MID’ SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE VS YEAR EARLIER; 12/04/2018 – U.S. senator slams bank gun policies, threatens consumer complaint; 29/05/2018 – Citi Flirts With Reviving Debit-Card Rewards at New Online Bank; 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160; 21/03/2018 – CITI HIRES HSBC’S MASKELL FOR EMEA ALTERNATIVE ASSETS GRP: MEMO; 16/04/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 8.8% in 2018, Citi Leads; 08/05/2018 – CITIGROUP, CARNEGIE, ERSTE, SWEDBANK TO MANAGE TALLINNA IPO; 04/04/2018 – Citi Is Said to Hire Credit Derivatives Traders Abadou, Vegetti; 18/04/2018 – CITI NAMES PARR, ARVESCHOUG AS CO-HEADS OF GLOBAL COMMS GROUP

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $474.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson And Company (NYSE:BDX) by 9,515 shares to 24,792 shares, valued at $6.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 5,762 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,221 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 5 selling transactions for $28.36 million activity. On Wednesday, July 31 the insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Auxier Asset Mngmt reported 56,590 shares. Moreover, Greatmark Prns Inc has 0.15% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 2,022 shares. Brown Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 13,285 shares. Amer Money Mgmt Limited Co has invested 2.35% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Wallace holds 0.04% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,100 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has invested 3.44% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Chickasaw Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 19,961 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 1.72 million were reported by Cap Int Invsts. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.11% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 14,418 shares. Products Prtnrs Limited Liability Company invested in 0.94% or 70,900 shares. Fil holds 0.12% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 331,938 shares. Investment Advsrs Lc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management reported 236,186 shares. Dsam Ptnrs (London) holds 10,704 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Temasek Hldgs (Private) holds 2.35% or 1.44M shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. Hu W. Bradford had sold 5,420 shares worth $348,343.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Co Il holds 0.03% or 5,030 shares. 781,335 are owned by Gmt Capital. Credit Cap Invs Limited has invested 2.81% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 16,161 are owned by Metropolitan Life Ins. Lodge Hill Cap Limited Liability Co reported 1.36% stake. Summit Secs Group Ltd owns 6,400 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 71,750 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners Ltd has 382,200 shares. Delta Asset Management Ltd Tn holds 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 882 shares. Shelton owns 2,719 shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 1.11% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Tci Wealth stated it has 1,967 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Bbva Compass Bank & Trust reported 0.77% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Qv Investors reported 620,417 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Invest Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 97,427 shares.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17 billion and $6.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 1.37 million shares to 3.16 million shares, valued at $94.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.19M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.55 million shares, and cut its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).