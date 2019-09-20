Steadfast Capital Management LP Raised By $7.14 Million Its Pg&E (PCG) Holding; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Moody's (MCO)

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased Pg&E Corp (PCG) stake by 4.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Steadfast Capital Management Lp acquired 324,593 shares as Pg&E Corp (PCG)’s stock declined 16.45%. The Steadfast Capital Management Lp holds 7.04M shares with $161.41 million value, up from 6.72 million last quarter. Pg&E Corp now has $6.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 6.39% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $11.42. About 6.62 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 13/04/2018 – PG&E RAISES DIABLO CANYON 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 50%: NRC; 03/05/2018 – PG&E Corp.’s First Quarter Comes Up Short — Earnings Review; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:58 AM; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 06:06 PM; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 02/05/2018 – PG&E WILDFIRE REPORT MAY BE OUT THIS SUMMER: CALIF. REGULATOR; 22/05/2018 – Bernie Sanders Headlines Rage For Justice Awards In Honor Of Retiring Nurses Leader RoseAnn DeMoro; PG&E Fire Watchdog Frank Pi; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/21/2018 03:08 AM; 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO – TERM LOAN MATURES ON APRIL 16, 2020, UNLESS EXTENDED; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/13/2018 10:16 AM

Among 8 analysts covering Moody’s (NYSE:MCO), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Moody’s has $24000 highest and $15000 lowest target. $205.25’s average target is -5.02% below currents $216.1 stock price. Moody’s had 13 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, June 11 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, April 5, the company rating was maintained by PiperJaffray. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of MCO in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Market Perform” rating. As per Wednesday, July 10, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $17300 target in Tuesday, September 10 report. UBS maintained Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) rating on Tuesday, April 9. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $198 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, August 1. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by UBS. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 1. See Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) latest ratings:

10/09/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight Old Target: $170.0000 New Target: $173.0000 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: $220.0000 New Target: $240.0000 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $200.0000 New Target: $215.0000 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold Old Target: $214.0000 New Target: $228.0000 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $198.0000 New Target: $200.0000 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight New Target: $220.0000 Initiates Coverage On

11/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight Old Target: $145.0000 New Target: $150.0000 Maintain

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $170.0000 New Target: $195.0000 Maintain

25/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $189.0000 New Target: $194.0000 Maintain

MoodyÂ’s Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. The company has market cap of $40.85 billion. It operates through two divisions, MoodyÂ’s Investors Service and MoodyÂ’s Analytics. It has a 33.52 P/E ratio. The MoodyÂ’s Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $216.1. About 344,724 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 26/03/2018 – South Africa Can’t Be Complacent After Moody’s Rating, Nene Says; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALL DEUTSCHE BANK RATINGS, CHANGES OUTLOOK TO N; 29/03/2018 – This is a ‘critical time’ for Tesla, says Moody’s analyst who who downgraded its credit rating”,; 08/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS IF UNDERLYING BUDGET ASSUMPTIONS HOLD, THE BUDGET IS A POSITIVE STEP IN IMPROVING FISCAL OUTLOOK; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Campbell Soup’s Baa2/Prime-2 Ratings For Downgrade; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Four Tranches And Confirms Two Tranches In Four Spanish Abs-SME Deals; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT ON AFRICA TRADE DEAL; 13/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CAPSTONE LOGISTICS, OUTLK TO STABLE FROM NEG; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Dr. Peng’s Ba2 Ratings And Changes Outlook To Negative; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Hospital For Special Surgery’s (NY) Ser. 2018; Stable Outlook

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 31 investors sold Moody's Corporation shares while 187 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 154.05 million shares or 3.59% less from 159.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alps Advisors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 3,637 shares. Vaughan Nelson Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.47% or 181,070 shares in its portfolio. Howland Capital Ltd Liability reported 0.11% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P holds 527,660 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 54,916 are held by Td Asset Mngmt. Sg Americas Lc reported 0.09% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 0.02% or 138,950 shares in its portfolio. 22,064 are held by Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 13,642 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.03% or 101,909 shares. Choate Investment Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Pitcairn reported 2,071 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Vontobel Asset Management Inc reported 87,673 shares stake. Utd Svcs Automobile Association invested 0.04% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Axa reported 0.07% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 197,427 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pentwater Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 1.13% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 300 were reported by Howe Rusling Inc. Johnson Fincl Gru reported 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Amer Century reported 106,633 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The North Carolina-based Captrust Advsrs has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Cibc World Mkts has 0.08% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 434,300 shares. Salem Investment Counselors reported 500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Fin Svcs Gp Inc invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Com owns 2.35M shares. Taconic Cap Advisors Lp holds 0.39% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 210,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Macquarie Grp Incorporated Ltd holds 79,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Centerbridge Partners Limited Partnership accumulated 9.62M shares. Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0.03% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 942,700 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pacific Gas & Electric has $2300 highest and $400 lowest target. $16’s average target is 40.11% above currents $11.42 stock price. Pacific Gas & Electric had 10 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, September 16 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, June 21 by UBS. The company was maintained on Monday, July 15 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) rating on Tuesday, August 20. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $1300 target. Citigroup downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Monday, August 19 report.