Steadfast Capital Management LP Position in Facebook (FB) Has Cut by $7.26 Million as Shares Rose; Koshinski Asset Management Upped Its D R Horton (DHI) Position by $343,355; Valuation Rose

Koshinski Asset Management Inc increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 74.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc bought 7,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 18,774 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $810,000, up from 10,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $49.69. About 11.11M shares traded or 166.73% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI IS BECOMING A PURE-PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER LIKE NVR, WITH FEWER RISKS; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL FOUNDER JOHN KHOURY DISCUSSING DR HORTON INC; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – EXPECT TO GENERATE AT LEAST $800 MLN OF CASH FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SLIGHT INCREASE IN RATES ARE REALLY FUELING DEMAND, PRICES CONTINUE TO MOVE SLOWLY, SEE LONG SUSTAINED HOUSING MARKET – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO AT LEAST $800 MLN EXCLUDING FORESTAR; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Increasing FY18 Guidance for Consolidated Pre-Tax Profit Margin to 12.1%-12.3%; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Research alert on D&H India Ltd withdrawn; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Rev $3.79B; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton’s profit rises 53 pct; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SEEING MORE BUYERS COME IN AND BETTER QUALIFIED BUYERS

Steadfast Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold 37,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 573,183 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.62 million, down from 611,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $536.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $188.08. About 9.75M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/04/2018 – THX® Announces Premium Large Format Cinema Offering at CinemaCon 2018; 23/04/2018 – Facebook Sued in Class Action That Alleges Users’ Personal Information Was Misused In An Attempt To Influence The 2016 Presid; 20/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SCARLATO & PENNY ANNOUNCES INVESTIGATION OF FACEBOOK IN CONNECTION WITH ALLEGED IMPROPER DATA HARVESTING OF TENS OF MILLIONS OF USERS; 13/03/2018 – Apple, Google see reputation of corporate brands tumble in survey; 20/03/2018 – Ireland to scrutinise Facebook oversight of third-party apps; 29/03/2018 – New Mexico AG: SCAM ALERT Attorney General Warns New Mexicans about New Facebook Scam in Wake of Massive Facebook Privacy Breac; 28/03/2018 – Facebook to boost data transparency; 19/03/2018 – REPUBLICAN SENATOR JOHN KENNEDY JOINS DEMOCRAT KLOBUCHAR IN ASKING FOR TECH CEO HEARING AFTER NEWS OF ALLEGED MISUSE OF FACEBOOK DATA BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Zuckerberg: Facebook auditing `tens of thousands’ of apps after scandal; 19/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Facebook at Center of Global Reckoning on Data Governance

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.24 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 10.17 million were reported by Deutsche Retail Bank Ag. 86,323 are owned by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management. Toth Advisory Corporation, a Virginia-based fund reported 380 shares. Callahan Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 61,182 shares. Bell Fincl Bank owns 1,262 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Greenbrier Cap Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 450,000 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Liability accumulated 146,359 shares or 1.47% of the stock. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 10.37 million shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada accumulated 9.68M shares. M holds 17,634 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. Harvard Inc invested in 8.1% or 170,081 shares. The New York-based Scopus Asset Mngmt LP has invested 1.84% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora accumulated 1,405 shares. New York-based Clear Street Ltd has invested 0.17% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hwg Lp holds 8,492 shares.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17 billion and $7.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 197,274 shares to 882,168 shares, valued at $150.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 82,846 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.75M shares, and has risen its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG).

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $245.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 8,790 shares to 21,398 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DON) by 9,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,235 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.