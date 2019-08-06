Steadfast Capital Management LP Lifted Netease (NTES) Holding by $28.59 Million; Share Price Declined; Capital Counsel Has Upped Its Position in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) as Market Valuation Rose

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 11.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 118,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The hedge fund held 1.14M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274.79M, up from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.56% or $7.82 during the last trading session, reaching $211.88. About 1.01M shares traded or 47.66% up from the average. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1.1 Billion; 15/03/2018 – Anna Nicolaou: scoop: the top indie record labels are going to stream in china. Merlin struck a deal with 5 services, owned by; 17/03/2018 – China’s; 14/05/2018 – BEIERSDORF BEIG.DE SAYS ENTERS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NETEASE’S NTES.O E-COMMERCE UNIT KAOLA; 26/03/2018 – NetEase and Google Unveil Open Source Automated Testing Solution on GDC Opening Day; 22/05/2018 – Franklin Dynatech Adds DocuSign Inc., Exits Netease; 08/03/2018 – MMORPG Crusaders of Light Launches on Steam with New Server and Major Content Update; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Adj EPS $1.61; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$0.91

Capital Counsel Llc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 0.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc bought 6,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 773,616 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.58M, up from 766,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $4.52 during the last trading session, reaching $159.75. About 3.04M shares traded or 57.10% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport serving Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 14/03/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS FEBRUARY TRAFFIC RISES 0.9%; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Hot U.S. Job Market Has Cooled Slightly as Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 02/05/2018 – ADP RAISING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 16%- 17%; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS CASH DIV; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 0.8%; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING CITES PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT PURPOSES FOR ADP SALES; 13/04/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS MARCH TRAFFIC RISS 5.5% Y/Y; 15/05/2018 – Sachem Adds ADP, Exits Comcast, Cuts Shire: 13F

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17 billion and $6.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 164,290 shares to 382,542 shares, valued at $90.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 1.37M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.16M shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) (XLF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings.

Capital Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc Com (NYSE:RHT) by 8,029 shares to 605,396 shares, valued at $110.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $6.88 million activity. Shares for $236,629 were sold by Black Maria. On Wednesday, February 13 Ayala John sold $966,713 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 6,428 shares. Weinstein Donald had sold 1,706 shares worth $256,567 on Wednesday, February 13.